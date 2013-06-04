UPDATE 1-Morgans Hotel says board nominees to consider sale of company

* Board to consider strategic options upon reelection on
June 14
* Morgans says received expression of interest from 5 buyers
recently
* Morgans shares up 17 percent in premarket trading
June 4 Morgans Hotel Group Co,
embroiled in a proxy battle with its largest shareholder, said
its slate of director nominees, if reelected, would consider
selling the company.
The boutique hotel operator said it was responding to
feedback from stockholders and the recent receipt of unsolicited
expressions of interest from five potential strategic buyers.
Shares of Morgans Hotel, which had a market value of about
$218 million at the close of trade on Monday, rose as much as 17
percent in trading before the bell.
The company will hold its annual stockholders' meeting on
June 14.
OTK Associates LLC, Morgans' largest shareholder with a
13.88 percent stake, has been waging a proxy war to overhaul the
board, seeking to return the company to profitability.
The company has not posted a profit since the second quarter
of 2007.
Morgans' announcement comes about a week after shareholder
Caerus Global Investors asked the board to launch a "formal
process" to sell the company.
Morgans said on Tuesday that a sale was among the strategic
alternatives that its nominated directors would pursue if
reelected.
The company said in May that it had rejected two takeover
bids from a "large international hotel company" in the preceding
six months. It said the offer of $7.50 per share undervalued the
company.