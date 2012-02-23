Morgan Keegan seeks to reverse sports agent ruling

Feb 23 Morgan Keegan & Co is hoping to
recover money lost to a professional sports agent, who was
awarded $400,000 in a securities arbitration ruling against the
brokerage last week.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based firm filed a court action in
New York on Wednesday to overturn the ruling by a Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel, which resulted
from the agent's claims that he incurred personal losses from
bad bond investments.
W. Kyle Rote Jr., whose company Athletic Resource
Management represents star clients such as Denver Broncos
quarterback Tim Tebow, was the latest to allege that Morgan
Keegan breached its contract by failing to disclose the extent
of risk involved in his personal investments.
Arbitration awards are typically binding. However, parties
can ask courts to overturn them in limited circumstances, such
as when arbitrators misapply the law.
While proceedings to vacate arbitration awards are
unusual, Morgan Keegan has tried to overturn numerous awards to
investors involving a group of money-losing bond funds which
have become the subject of state and federal regulatory actions.
For example, Morgan Keegan tried to challenge an award
granted to former professional basketball star Horace Grant in
September 2009, after the brokerage was ordered by arbitrators
to pay $1.5 million to Grant. That case is still pending in a
federal appeals court.
Trying to overturn an award is among Morgan Keegan's legal
rights, but the practice does not "respect the finality of the
arbitration decision," said Ryan Bakhtiari, president of the
Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association, an organization of
lawyers which represents investors in securities arbitration
cases.
The brokerage's account-opening agreement requires its
customers to arbitrate disputes instead of going to court, he
said.
"But when it comes to an arbitration decision they don't
like, they're the first to walk away," Bakhtiari said. "It's a
pattern of bad behavior."
In Rote's case, Morgan Keegan claimed, among other things,
that one of the arbitrators on the panel was biased because of
his involvement in a prior Morgan Keegan case involving the
money-losing bond funds.
Morgan Keegan also argued that the award did not adequately
explain how the $400,000 -- only half the amount initially
sought -- would be divided among the three claimants, which were
Rote, his wife, and a trust, of which Rote is a trustee).
The brokerage, which was owned by Regions Financial Corp
at the time that many of losses from the bond funds were
incurred, is now being purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc
.
Requests for comment from Morgan Keegan and Rote's lawyer
were not immediately returned. Rote is a former professional
soccer player and son of the NFL New York Giants football star
Kyle Rote.