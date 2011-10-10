Carlyle-Blackstone, THL finalists for Regions unit -sources

Oct 10 Thomas H. Lee Partners and a consortium that includes Blackstone Group (BX.N) and Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] are the finalists for Regions Financial Corp's (RF.N) Morgan Keegan brokerage unit, sources familiar with the matter said.

A deal is still far from certain as financing markets remain tough and Morgan Keegan faces operational challenges amid the ongoing market volatility, the sources said.

Regions is in parallel negotiations with the two private equity groups for the business, which has a book value of about $1.5 billion, one of the sources said.

Regions is hoping to get a price that's close to Morgan Keegan's book value, failing which it may decide not to sell the business, the source said.

Morgan Keegan, Thomas H. Lee and Blackstone declined to comment. Regions and Carlyle were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal, Soyoung Kim and Joe Giannone in New York; editing by Bernard Orr)