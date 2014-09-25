Morgan Keegan to face class action over failed Missouri sweetener plant

Sept 25 A federal judge said Morgan Keegan & Co must face a class action accusing it of securities fraud over its role in underwriting $39 million of municipal bonds meant to finance an artificial sweetener plant in Missouri that went into default when the project failed.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey in Jefferson City, Missouri, on Tuesday said a class action was the most efficient way to resolve claims by 133 bondholders in 19 U.S. states who from July 2010 to September 2011 bought bonds issued by the Industrial Development Authority of the City of Moberly, Missouri.

The bonds were sold to help fund Mamtek U.S. Inc's construction of a plant intended to produce the low-calorie sweetener sucralose. Investors claimed that the bonds became worthless after Mamtek defaulted on a payment in August 2011, leaving behind a partially built factory.

Raymond James Financial Inc bought Morgan Keegan from Regions Financial Corp in April 2012. A spokesman for Regions had no immediate comment. Raymond James spokesman Steve Hollister declined to comment.

Morgan Keegan was accused of failing to conduct necessary due diligence to ensure that representations in bond offering documents about the Moberly project were accurate.

Laughrey certified a class action on claims of negligent underwriting and a violation of Missouri's Blue Sky Law, which protects securities purchasers from fraud. She did not certify claims based on negligent and fraudulent misrepresentation.

"Under the circumstances, and given the predominance of common questions, the alternatives to class litigation are more burdensome for individuals than participating," Laughrey wrote. "Class action is the most efficient way to resolve the questions of law and fact common to all bond purchasers."

Former Mamtek U.S. chief executive Bruce Cole faces a possible five-to-seven-year prison term after pleading guilty on Sept. 2 to securities fraud and theft charges, Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster said.

The plea followed a probe that showed Cole diverted some Mamtek financing for personal use, including to stop the foreclosure of his home in Beverly Hills, California, and claimed tax credits by falsely promising that the Moberly plant would create hundreds of jobs, Koster said.

Moberly is located in north-central Missouri, roughly 130 miles from Kansas City and 150 miles from St. Louis.

The case is Cromeans et al v. Morgan Keegan & Co et al, U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, No. 12-04269. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)