RPT-Big bills, tiny cases may shrink Morgan Keegan's price

*Morgan Keegan won't back down from arbitration claims
*Firm pays big to defend small cases
*Strategy could hurt sale price
By Suzanne Barlyn
Dec 9 Morgan Keegan & Co.'s shrinking book
value hasn't stopped the firm from spending big bucks to defend
itself against small investor claims.
The Memphis-based brokerage, a unit of Regions Financial
Corp recently won a case filed 18 months ago by an
investor's estate, over losses tied to a group of money-losing
bond funds that later became the subject of civil fraud actions
by regulators. A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
arbitration panel denied the estate's claim after more than
five days of conferences and hearings.
The amount in question? $55,000. The firm's legal tab to
defend itself in the case likely far exceeded the amount of the
claim itself, say lawyers. Paying lawyers to sit through just
one day of hearings can easily top $6,000.
Lawyers and analysts say Morgan Keegan's hard-nosed
strategy toward investors in arbitration and class-action cases
could further diminish the firm's value, and hurt chances of a
more lucrative deal for the brokerage, which was valued at $1.5
billion when it was put up for sale in June. The most recent
bid, however, was about half that amount, hurt by defections of
key brokers and a costly battle with regulators over charges
that the firm misled investors.
"It's a drag on the organization," said Alois Pirker, an
research director at Aite Group LLC. The litigation is a factor
that "could influence how long it stays on the market," said
Pirker. "And when you're under pressure to sell, buyers can
leverage that."
When Regions announced its plan to sell Morgan Keegan, the
brokerage had just agreed to pay regulators a $200 million
civil fine to settle fraud charges involving the funds, which
were steeped in risky mortgage-backed securities. A star fund
manager at the firm also agreed to a $500,000 fine and was
barred from the industry.
About 1,000 investors have filed arbitration cases
involving losses tied to the funds. Many are still pending.
BIG BILLS FOR SMALL CLAIMS
The firm has spent more to defend some of those cases than
the amounts involved in those claims. And sometimes, after
winning a case, the brokerage has gone after investors to
recover those costs.
In September, Morgan Keegan asked that an investor pay its
$170,000 legal tab in a case that involved a $78,000 loss, said
Scott Silver, a securities arbitration lawyer for Blum & Silver
LLP in Coral Springs, Florida. After seven days of hearings,
arbitrators awarded the investor $8,000, but did not require
payment of the firm's legal bill.
"It was a Pyrrhic victory," said Silver.
Several lawyers contacted by Reuters described Morgan
Keegan's $170,000 in legal costs as "mind boggling" and
"shocking." Settling smaller cases would make far more sense,
they said.
Morgan Keegan typically appears at arbitration proceedings
with an in-house lawyer and two lawyers from private firms who
serve as lead counsel, according to arbitration lawyers.
Partners at private firms that represent brokerages often
cost around $500 per hour, while associate lawyers cost about
$300 an hour. That totals around $6,500 for a day-long hearing,
and more than $42,000 for six-and-a-half days of proceedings.
The bill could easily eclipse $100,000 after adding time
for other costs, such as case preparation and meeting with
expert witnesses.
"It's truly part of Morgan Keegan's scorched earth legal
policy," said Andrew Stoltmann, a Chicago-based lawyer who has
represented numerous investors in cases against Morgan Keegan.
"I've never seen another firm take this approach," said
Stoltmann, who was not involved in the cases.
A Morgan Keegan spokeswoman declined to provide specifics
about the firm's legal expenses.
"While trying cases can be expensive, we continue to
believe that defending our firm against baseless claims is the
right thing to do," a Morgan Keegan spokeswoman said in a
statement.
RECOVERING FEES
The brokerage has succeeded in recouping legal fees from
investors in some cases. This week, for example, a Houston
federal judge ordered a group of investors to pay Morgan Keegan
$161,400 in legal fees and expenses for a $9.2 million ruling
he overturned.
Lawyers for investors accuse the firm of trying to wear
claimants down by dragging them through lengthy proceedings
which they may abandon. The tactic could also deter other
investors from filing claims.
What's more, trying to limit Morgan Keegan's legal exposure
may be costing the firm on another front: its sale price.
Continuing to battle, instead of settle cases, leaves many
questions unanswered about the firm's liabilities. Individual
investors' arbitration claims are just the tip of the iceberg.
Morgan Keegan also faces numerous lawsuits, including some on
behalf of pension funds.
"There is also a financial burden associated with
litigation - and that's a burden for the sales process," said
Pirker of Aite Group.
Regions recently reopened talks with rival Stifel Financial
Corp after receiving bids from two private-equity groups
that were lower than expected. Thomas H. Lee Partners and a
consortium that includes Blackstone Group and Carlyle
Group had submitted bids in the $750 million range that
included financing from Regions, sources had told Reuters.
On Tuesday, Regions Chief Executive Grayson Hall told an
industry group that it sees "resolution forthcoming" on Morgan
Keegan's sale. The full extent of the damage may soon be known.