On the Move-Another Morgan Keegan team defects

| NEW YORK, Sept 20
NEW YORK, Sept 20 A Morgan Keegan adviser team
has left the firm for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N), the
second major move out of the firm this month.
Peter Korcusko and Frank Colucci registered with Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney last Tuesday. The team has a combined
revenue of more than $1.1 million in revenue.
Korcusko and Colucci, based in Clearwater, Florida, have a
combined $104 million in assets under management.
Korcusko and Colucci, both longtime Florida residents, are
largely focused on building and maintaining municipal bond
portfolios for high-net-worth clients.
The team will report to Clearwater Branch Manager Brian
Kilczewski, whose office is a part of Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney's network of offices in the Tampa Bay area.
Their move comes shortly after Steven Thornton and Richard
Smith left to start their own firm after more than two decades
at Morgan Keegan. The pair registered Smith Thornton Advisors
LLC with Wells Fargo Financial Network on Sept. 9.
Morgan Keegan's parent company, Regions Financial Corp
(RF.N) , put the brokerage unit up for sale earlier this year
after settling civil fraud cases with federal and state
regulators. The actions resulted from problems with Morgan
Keegan's troubled family of bond funds, which were heavily tied
to toxic mortgage-backed securities.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and
Chelsea Emery)