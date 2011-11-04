ON THE MOVE: Wells Fargo, Ameriprise hire from Morgan Keegan

Nov 4 Two former Morgan Keegan advisers who manage a combined $100 million in client assets have joined Wells Fargo (WFC.N) and Ameriprise (AMP.N), a financial services recruiter with knowledge of the moves told Reuters on Friday.

Joseph Adam Kirby, who had been with the Memphis, Tennessee-based brokerage unit of Regions Financial (RF.N) for nearly five years, joined Wells Fargo Advisors in mid-October.

Kirby, based in Jacksonville, Florida, manages $52 million in client assets and last year generated $308,500 in revenue, a Wells Fargo spokeswoman said. He has spent roughly a decade in the industry.

Also on the move, former Morgan Keegan adviser Forrest Johnson has left the firm to join Ameriprise in Natchez, Mississippi, where he has been registered since mid-October.

Johnson, who had also been with Morgan Keegan for nearly five years, manages $48 million in client assets and last year produced $530,000 in revenue.

The two advisers are the latest Morgan Keegan defections since its parent company Regions Financial put the $1.5-billion brokerage unit up for sale in June. Recruiters say the trickle of advisers that have since left the firm could turn into a flood if there is widespread dissatisfaction with the buyer. For details, see [ID:nS1E78Q1GJ]

"Our total FA (financial adviser) count has remained relatively steady over the past several months," said Morgan Keegan spokeswoman Kathy Ridley.

Morgan Keegan had total 1,218 advisers as of the end of October.

