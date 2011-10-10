UPDATE 1-Morgans Hotel to sell two London hotels

* Deal for $295 mln
* To retire about 99.5 mln pounds of debt tied to hotels
Oct 10 Boutique hotel operator Morgans Hotel
Group Co said it will sell two London hotels it owns
jointly for $295 million to Capital Hill Hotels Ltd to pay back
mortgage debt.
The joint venture will use proceeds from the sale to retire
about 99.5 million pounds ($155.4 million) of outstanding
mortgage debt secured by the two hotels.
Morgans, which owns 50 percent of the joint venture that
owns the Sanderson and St Martins Lane hotels, said its share of
the proceeds will be about $70 million after repayment of debt.
The company will continue to manage the hotels under
long-term management agreements, Morgans said in a statement.
Morgans has been selling assets in an attempt to pare its
debt load and has been moving to an asset-light model common
among larger rivals such as Marriott International Inc
and Starwood Hotels & Resorts .
As of June 30, the company which has a market capitalization
of $180.4 million had long-term debt of about $534.9 million.
The company's shares were up 3 percent at $6.08 in early
trade Monday on Nasdaq.
($1 = 0.640 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)