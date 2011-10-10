UPDATE 1-Morgans Hotel to sell two London hotels

* Deal for $295 mln

Oct 10 Boutique hotel operator Morgans Hotel Group Co said it will sell two London hotels it owns jointly for $295 million to Capital Hill Hotels Ltd to pay back mortgage debt.

The joint venture will use proceeds from the sale to retire about 99.5 million pounds ($155.4 million) of outstanding mortgage debt secured by the two hotels.

Morgans, which owns 50 percent of the joint venture that owns the Sanderson and St Martins Lane hotels, said its share of the proceeds will be about $70 million after repayment of debt.

The company will continue to manage the hotels under long-term management agreements, Morgans said in a statement.

Morgans has been selling assets in an attempt to pare its debt load and has been moving to an asset-light model common among larger rivals such as Marriott International Inc and Starwood Hotels & Resorts .

As of June 30, the company which has a market capitalization of $180.4 million had long-term debt of about $534.9 million.

The company's shares were up 3 percent at $6.08 in early trade Monday on Nasdaq.

($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)