CORRECTED-Morgan Stanley details effect of possible downgrade

* Moody's warned it may downgrade M Stanley by three notches
* Such a downgrade would require $6.5 bln in extra
collateral
* Collateral estimates higher than year-ago: filings
Feb 27 Morgan Stanley said it will
have to post another $6.52 billion in collateral to
counterparties and clearinghouses if Moody's follows through on
a warning that it might cut the Wall Street bank's long-term
debt rating by up to three notches.
A one-notch downgrade by Moody's would require $1.04 billion
in additional collateral, and a two-notch downgrade would
require $5.17 billion in additional collateral, Morgan Stanley
said in its annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Monday.
Those figures are higher than the $1.69 billion and $5.15
billion Morgan Stanley said it would have to post in the event
of a one-notch or two-notch downgrade in its annual filing a
year ago. It did not provide an estimate for a three-notch
downgrade at that time.
Morgan Stanley currently has a "split" rating among the
primary ratings agencies. Moody's rates its long-term debt at
A2, one notch above S&P's A- rating, but at the same level as
Fitch's A rating.
Moody's warned Feb. 16 that it might downgrade Morgan
Stanley by as much as three notches following a reassessment of
large financial institutions.
Morgan Stanley also said it lost money in trading during 49
days last year, up from 38 days in 2010.
Despite more money-losing days, the Wall Street bank's sales
and trading revenue rose 25.7 percent last year to $12.9
billion, up from $10.3 billion in 2010. Morgan Stanley brought
in more than $100 million in trading revenue in 26 days last
year, up slightly from 25 days in 2010.