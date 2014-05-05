版本:
ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley hires advisers from UBS

May 5 Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit said on Monday that it hired veteran advisers from UBS AG for its Louisville office.

The advisors, J. Stuart Mitchell and Robert Schenkenfelder, managed about $715 million in client assets and had fees and commissions in excess of about $1.8 million at UBS.

A UBS spokesperson declined to comment on the departures. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
