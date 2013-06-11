ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley hires advisers from Wells, UBS

June 11 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the
largest U.S. brokerage, has expanded its footprint with a
veteran adviser from Wells Fargo Advisors and a team from UBS
Wealth Management Americas.
In New Jersey, adviser Arthur Levine joined Morgan Stanley's
Ridgewood office from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage owned
by Wells Fargo & Co. Levine, who has worked in the
advising industry for four decades, had annual revenue
production of roughly $2.4 million.
Levine moved on Thursday and reports to branch manager Peter
Christou in his new job.
In California and Washington state, advisers T. Samuel
Coleman Sr. and T. Samuel Coleman Jr. joined Morgan Stanley from
UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage owned by the
Swiss bank UBS AG . The senior Coleman is based
out of Morgan Stanley's Pasadena office, while the junior
Coleman has joined the firm's Seattle office.
The two advisers have a combined annual production of $1.3
million and managed $161 million in client assets. They moved on
Friday.
Wells Fargo declined to comment. UBS did not immediately
return a request for comment.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, majority owned by Morgan
Stanley, is the largest U.S. brokerage by adviser headcount and
client assets. Bank of America Corp.'s Merrill Lynch
ranks second, while Wells Fargo Advisors ranks third and UBS
Wealth ranks fourth. The four firms often vie for the same pool
of veteran advisers.