Morgan Stanley hires Merrill adviser team

TORONTO Aug 31 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N) said on Wednesday it hired a team of financial advisers who formerly oversaw $220 million in assets at Merrill Lynch.

The Wallace Regner Group, made up of Matthew Wallace, Melanie Regner, and George Wallace III, joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney on Wednesday at the firm's Blue Ridge Branch in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The team, which generated $1.8 million in annual fees and commissions, reports to complex manager Holly Crockett. Their branch manager is Michael Lingner.

Morgan Stanley operates the largest U.S. retail brokerage by assets and financial advisers. It had some 17,638 financial advisers at the end of June. That was was down from 17,800 three months earlier and a decline from 18,087 a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Rob Wilson)