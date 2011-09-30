Morgan Stanley to pay $4.8 mln to settle power case

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has agreed to pay $4.8 million to settle allegations that it engaged in anticompetitive behavior involving the New York City electricity capacity market, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.
Morgan Stanley struck a derivative contract with KeySpan Corp in 2006 for capacity for the city while at the same time it entered an off-setting deal with a direct competitor of KeySpan, according to the Justice Department.
That likely led to higher prices for electricity retailers and ultimately consumers, the department's antitrust division said. The $4.8 million represented ill-gotten gains from the transaction, the division said.
"This settlement with a major financial institution will signal to the financial services community that use of derivatives for anticompetitive ends will not be tolerated," Sharis Pozen, head of the division, said in a statement.
The settlement must be approved by a federal court.
"Morgan Stanley is pleased to have settled this matter with the Department of Justice," said a spokeswoman for the company.
KeySpan, now part of National Grid (NG.L), previously settled with the Justice Department over the matter and agreed to disgorge $12 million. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky, editing by Tim Dobbyn)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.