Morgan Stanley to pay $4.8 mln to settle power case

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has agreed to pay $4.8 million to settle allegations that it engaged in anticompetitive behavior involving the New York City electricity capacity market, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Morgan Stanley struck a derivative contract with KeySpan Corp in 2006 for capacity for the city while at the same time it entered an off-setting deal with a direct competitor of KeySpan, according to the Justice Department.

That likely led to higher prices for electricity retailers and ultimately consumers, the department's antitrust division said. The $4.8 million represented ill-gotten gains from the transaction, the division said.

"This settlement with a major financial institution will signal to the financial services community that use of derivatives for anticompetitive ends will not be tolerated," Sharis Pozen, head of the division, said in a statement.

The settlement must be approved by a federal court.

"Morgan Stanley is pleased to have settled this matter with the Department of Justice," said a spokeswoman for the company.

KeySpan, now part of National Grid (NG.L), previously settled with the Justice Department over the matter and agreed to disgorge $12 million. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky, editing by Tim Dobbyn)