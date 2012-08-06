版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 6日 星期一 18:15 BJT

M.Stanley names Dernoncourt, Stanwell as Asia-Pac FIG co-heads-sources

HONG KONG Aug 6 Morgan Stanley has promoted Marie-Soazic Geffroy Dernoncourt and Derek Stanwell as the co-heads of Asia-Pacific ex-Japan financial institutions group, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Dernoncourt and Stanwell will replace Willard McLane, who last month quit as the head of Morgan Stanley's Asia-Pacific FIG head role to join Citigroup.

Dernoncourt and Stanwell have been with Morgan Stanley for 15 and 14 years, respectively. Stanwell, who was previously head of FIG for Morgan Stanley in Australia, will relocate from Sydney to Hong Kong, the sources said.

Morgan Stanley confirmed the appointments.

