UPDATE 1-M.Stanley picks APAC financial institutions group heads

* Insurance specialist Dernoncourt has worked on several large deals

* Rick Ball named new Australia FIG head

By Denny Thomas and Lawrence White

HONG KONG, Aug 6 Morgan Stanley has promoted Marie-Soazic Geffroy Dernoncourt and Derek Stanwell as co-heads of its Asia-Pacific ex-Japan financial institutions group (FIG), it said on Monday.

Dernoncourt and Stanwell will replace Willard McLane, who last month quit as the head of Morgan Stanley's Asia-Pacific FIG head role to join Citigroup, a company spokesman said, when asked to comment on information from a source with knowledge of the matter..

Dernoncourt has been with the Wall Street bank for 15 years and until recently she was the deputy head of FIG.

An insurance specialist, Dernoncourt has worked on landmark insurance deals in Asia, including AIA Group Ltd's $20.5 billion IPO in 2010. The Samsung Life Insurance Co $4.4 billion IPO in South Korea is the other initial public offering Dernoncourt has led.

Morgan Stanley, along with Deutsche Bank, is currently advising AIA on its bid for some of ING's Asian insurance operations, sources previously told Reuters.

Stanwell, who has been with Morgan Stanley for 14 years, was previously head of FIG for Morgan Stanley in Australia. He will relocate to Hong Kong from Sydney. Rick Ball will become Morgan Stanley's FIG head in Australia.