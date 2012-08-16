Morgan Stanley's AsiaPac ECM co-head Potel quits - IFR

UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
HONG KONG Aug 16 Morgan Stanley's co-head of Asia Pacific equity capital markets, Ronnie Potel, has left the New York-based firm as part of a global headcount reduction, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a spokesman.
Potel, who joined in March 2010 from Standard Chartered Plc , has stepped down from Morgan Stanley less than a year after being promoted to co-head of ECM alongside Justin Haik, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Morgan Stanley ranked fourth in ECM league tables in Asia ex-Japan in the first half of 2012, behind UBS, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)