Morgan Stanley's deputy head of investment banking exits -WSJ

May 12 Morgan Stanley's deputy head of
investment banking, Ji-Yeun Lee, has left the firm in recent
weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the company.
Lee was a key lieutenant to Paul Taubman, who previously
co-headed the company's investment bank. Taubman stepped down
late last year and his long-time rival Colm Kelleher took full
control of the unit.
Lee declined to comment to the Journal on her future plans.
()
The newspaper also said Morgan Stanley has re-hired John
Collins, a mergers and acquisitions banker, from Moelis & Co,
appointing him to a newly created role of global operations
officer for the investment banking business.
Morgan Stanley could not immediately be reached for comment
by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.