Morgan Stanley hedge fund capital raiser Barrett to leave-report

Aug 28 Morgan Stanley's head of hedge
fund strategic consulting, David Barrett, is leaving after 22
years to look for a job outside banking, Bloomberg reported,
citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
Barrett ran the New York-based firm's private capital
markets business, overseeing a unit that raised money for hedge
funds and private companies since March 2008. He is considering
positions at several hedge funds, Bloomberg cited one of the
people as saying.
Barrett, who joined Morgan Stanley in 1986, had left the
company in 2004 to join Merrill Lynch & Co before coming back to
Morgan Stanley in March 2008 to develop and lead a new business
at Morgan Stanley raising money for hedge funds in exchange for
fees, Bloomberg said.
Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to messages
seeking comment outside of normal working hours.