Morgan Stanley appoints Robert Herz to board

June 28 Morgan Stanley said Thursday that it appointed accounting executive Robert Herz to its board of directors, effective July 2.

Herz is a former partner of accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers and former chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Board from July 2002 to September 2010. He was also previously a member of the International Accounting Standards Board and currently serves on the board of Fannie Mae.

The appointment of Herz, who will serve on Morgan Stanley's audit committee, brings the investment bank's board to 14 directors.