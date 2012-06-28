Morgan Stanley appoints Robert Herz to board

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Nickel down, but supply worries fuel large gains since lat Jan. (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
June 28 Morgan Stanley said Thursday that it appointed accounting executive Robert Herz to its board of directors, effective July 2.
Herz is a former partner of accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers and former chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Board from July 2002 to September 2010. He was also previously a member of the International Accounting Standards Board and currently serves on the board of Fannie Mae.
The appointment of Herz, who will serve on Morgan Stanley's audit committee, brings the investment bank's board to 14 directors.
* Nickel down, but supply worries fuel large gains since lat Jan. (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 EnBW, Germany's third largest utility group, said it had teamed up with Canada's Enbridge Inc for its offshore park Hohe See in the North Sea, which has an investment volume of around 1.8 billion euros ($1.92 billion).
* Enbridge - Company to participate in construction,operation of project. Once in service in late 2019, company's total investment in project to be $1.7 billion