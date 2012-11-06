UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley should not boost bond trading-analyst

* JPMorgan analyst says Morgan Stanley needs to scale back
trading risk
* No indication that bank plans to change course
* Morgan Stanley CEO called bond trading "a critical
business"
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Nov 6 Morgan Stanley is aiming to win
market share in bond trading, but it is not big enough to
compete against rivals like Goldman Sachs Group Inc, and
should instead focus on shrinking that business, JPMorgan
analyst Kian Abouhossein analyst said.
Even as Morgan Stanley tries to win market share, it has
announced plans to reduce the trading assets on its books by
$100 billion, adjusting for risk, mainly in fixed income. But
Morgan Stanley should scrap its market-share ambitions and pull
back further from the bond-trading business, cutting staff and
compensation to reduce costs, Abouhossein said.
Other banks are cutting back in fixed-income, including UBS
, which said last week it was laying off 10,000
employees, many in bond sales and trading.
Morgan Stanley wants to focus on simpler products like U.S.
Treasury bonds and interest-rate swaps, which offer low profits
per trade, but can generate high volumes of trades. It hopes to
win enough market share in these businesses to boost its overall
market share in trading.
But Morgan Stanley and other smaller players will be facing
off against bigger competitors Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Inc
, Barclays PLC, Bank of America Corp,
Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co,
which already dominate the market, Abouhossein said.
"If you're a FICC Fixed Income, Currency and
Commodities)player which only makes $6 billion of annual revenue
- which Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and UBS are - and you try
to run an institutional business, you will struggle against the
top six players which make more than $10-14 billion in revenue
because you don't have the scale to compete," he said.
A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment.
For more than three years, Morgan Stanley has been trying to
increase market share in the FICC trading business by 2
percentage points from a previous level of 6.0 percent.
But progress has been hampered by factors including market
concerns about Morgan Stanley's exposure to European banks last
year and a bond-rating downgrade in June that sent clients to
competitors.
Morgan Stanley was able to regain some of that business in
the third quarter, and its fixed-income trading revenues rose 89
percent from the prior period, excluding one-time accounting
adjustments. Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat confirmed last
month that the bank is still trying to achieve its market share
goals.
At an internal firmwide meeting in July, James Gorman told
employees that fixed income trading was "a critical business"
and an attractive one for the bank, a source who heard his
comments said.
Abouhossein said he does not think Morgan Stanley will have
to cut back the way UBS did. The Swiss bank faces higher capital
requirements than U.S. and European rivals.
SWITCHING GEARS
Morgan Stanley shareholders have watched the bank make big
changes to its fixed-income trading business at least four times
over the last several years.
First, under former Chief Executive John Mack, Morgan
Stanley ramped up its bond trading in the years before the
financial crisis, taking big bets with its own money. The move
proved ill-timed, and the bank suffered billions of dollars of
losses. It pulled back from the business.
When the bond markets rallied in 2009, Morgan Stanley was
left unprepared. In July of that year, the bank looked to catch
up with competitors by hiring Jack DiMaio, a hedge fund manager
with a background in bond trading. But within 18 months, DiMaio
was replaced by former Chief Risk Officer Ken deRegt, as current
Chief Executive James Gorman put in place his own leadership
team and strategy.
Abouhossein, who rates Morgan Stanley shares "outperform,"
says the bank can get to an 11.7 return-on-equity, compared with
3.9 percent last year, by pulling back from bond trading in the
manner he advocates. The measure reflects how much profit a bank
can wring from its balance sheet.
"Morgan Stanley has already given guidance, in the second
quarter, of reducing RWAs quite aggressively in fixed income,"
he said. "They have been taking the right steps, but they need
to do more."