UPDATE 2-Ex-Morgan Stanley exec gets prison time in bribery case

By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Aug 16 A former Morgan Stanley
real estate dealmaker was sentenced to nine months in prison on
Thursday for skirting the bank's internal controls in an effort
to enrich himself and a Chinese government official.
Garth Peterson, 43, had pleaded guilty in April to
conspiring to evade internal accounting controls that Morgan
Stanley was required to maintain under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act, an anti-bribery law.
Peterson, a managing director in Morgan Stanley's real
estate investment and fund advisory business in Shanghai, was
fired in 2008 amid a probe into a suspect real estate deal,
court records showed.
While federal investigators have increased efforts in recent
years to enforce the FCPA, which is intended to thwart illicit
payments to foreign officials, Peterson's case is among the
first related to the financial services industry.
The sentence, imposed by U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein
in Brooklyn, New York, was much shorter than the 51- to 60-month
term sought by prosecutors.
A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch in Brooklyn
declined to comment.
During Thursday's sentencing hearing, Peterson apologized to
his family and his former employer, saying he went down "the
wrong track" when he entered a suspect real estate deal with an
unnamed official from Yongye, a state-owned real estate
investment corporation in Shanghai.
Prosecutors accused Peterson of helping the official and a
Canadian lawyer they did not identify secretly buy a stake, at a
discounted price, in a valuable Shanghai property owned by a
Morgan Stanley fund.
In exchange, the official would help find investment
opportunities for Morgan Stanley in China's real estate market,
prosecutors said.
The discounted property stake was eventually worth nearly
$5.4 million more than Peterson and his accomplices paid,
prosecutors said.
Peterson was described by some colleagues as a rising star
at Morgan Stanley before his termination, according to his
pre-sentencing memorandum.
In court filings, Peterson said that he brought the official
into the deal as an expression of "guanxi" - a Chinese custom
referring to the exchange of favors in professional
relationships.
But prosecutors said that Peterson used the deal to curry
favor and turn a personal profit.
In April, Peterson settled a related U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission civil case. He agreed to never again work in
the securities industry and to relinquish his share in the real
estate deal, which was valued by the SEC in April at $3.4
million.
Morgan Stanley was not charged and said it cooperated with
authorities. "Mr. Peterson's intentional circumvention of Morgan
Stanley's internal controls was a deliberate and egregious
violation of our values and policies," Morgan Stanley spokesman
Matt Burkhard said.
Judges often impose prison terms of less than one year in
FCPA cases, and the Peterson case underscores the inability of
prosecutors to win greater punishments, said Mike Koehler, an
assistant professor of business law at Southern Illinois
University School of Law.
"The DOJ speaks with very lofty rhetoric when it comes to
FCPA enforcement, but judges don't seem to view the issue the
same way," he said.
The case is U.S. v. Peterson, U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00224.