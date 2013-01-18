BRIEF-Morgan Stanley CEO: Firm cut risk-weighted assets quickly

Jan 18 Morgan Stanley : * CEO Gorman: We reduced risk-weighted assets faster than planned * CEO James Gorman speaks to analysts * Gorman: May revisit profit target for wealth management at

mid-year * CFO Ruth Porat: Still committed to boosting bond trading market share by 2 percentage points * CFO: Fewer trading days, other factors may bring down pretax margin in wealth management * CFO: 17 pct pretax margin in wealth business may not be sustainable in 1st quarter * CEO: Firm can get to 10 pct return on equity without improved market conditions * CEO: Firm 'working aggressively' to drive higher returns