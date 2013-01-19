版本:
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley: Bernstein raises target price to $27 from $24

Jan 18 Morgan Stanley : * Bernstein raises target price to $27 from $24; 2013 earnings per share view

to $2.09 from $2.03; 2014 earnings per share view to $2.54 from $2.52; rating

"outperform"

