2013年 1月 24日

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman Says in CNBC interview that firm is "confident in direction we are now headed"

Jan 23 Morgan Stanley : * CEO James Gorman Says in cnbc interview that firm is "confident in direction

we are now headed" * Gorman says he has been "bullish" on the economy for the past several months * Gorman: Morgan Stanley's capital focus is on buying rest of smith barney

unit, then dividends, buybacks

