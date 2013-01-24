版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Source: Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman's compensation will be lower for 2012, than for 2011

Jan 24 Morgan Stanley : * Source: Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman's compensation will be lower for

2012, than for 2011 * Source and filing: Gorman received stock options of $2.6 m, salary of

$800,000, deferred cash of $2.6 m for 2012 * Source: Gorman will also receive long-term incentive pay still to be

determined
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐