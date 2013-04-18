版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley up 2.2 pct premarket after results

NEW YORK, April 18 Morgan Stanley : * Shares up 2.2 percent in premarket trading after results

