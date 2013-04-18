版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley shares change course, off 1.5 pct premarket

NEW YORK, April 18 Morgan Stanley : * Shares change course, fall 1.5 percent premarket after results

