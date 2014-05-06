BRIEF-Morgan Stanley fined $5 million by FINRA for supervisory failures related to 83 IPOs

May 6 * Finra says fines Morgan Stanley smith barney $5 million for supervisory

failures related to sales of shares in 83 ipos to retail customers * Finra says Morgan Stanley sold shares in ipos, including Facebook Inc

and Yelp Inc without properly training sales staff * Finra says Morgan Stanley staff weren't trained to distinguish between

'indications of interest' and 'conditional offers' in soliciting potential

investors * Finra says Morgan Stanley neither admitted nor denied charges; regulator says

alleged wrongdoing took place from February 16, 2012 to may 1, 2013