BRIEF-Morgan Stanley fined $5 million by FINRA for supervisory failures related to 83 IPOs

BRIEF-Preferred Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 6 * Finra says fines Morgan Stanley smith barney $5 million for supervisory
failures related to sales of shares in 83 ipos to retail customers * Finra says Morgan Stanley sold shares in ipos, including Facebook Inc
and Yelp Inc without properly training sales staff * Finra says Morgan Stanley staff weren't trained to distinguish between
'indications of interest' and 'conditional offers' in soliciting potential
investors * Finra says Morgan Stanley neither admitted nor denied charges; regulator says
alleged wrongdoing took place from February 16, 2012 to may 1, 2013
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acorn International sues former directors, Andrew Y. Yan, Gordon Xiaogang Wang and Jing Wang for misconduct and usd43m in damages