Morgan Stanley brokerage unit profit soars

* Morgan Stanley wealth mgmt income up 29 pct to $362 mln
* Net revenue from brokerage unit up 5 pct vs year-earlier
* Broker ranks fall 5 pct to 17,291 from a year ago
By Joseph A. Giannone
Oct 19 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on Wednesday said
third-quarter earnings from retail brokerage and wealth
management soared, powered by higher commissions, fees and
record in-flows of new client assets.
The firm's wealth management division, mostly comprised by
retail brokerage joint venture Morgan Stanley Smith Barney,
boosted net revenue by 5 percent to $3.26 billion from a year
earlier, about a third of Morgan Stanley's overall revenue.
Pretax income from continuing operations rose 29 percent to
$362 million, mostly as revenue growth outpaced expenses.
Results were muted, though, by losses on hedges against against
co-investment and deferred-compensation plans.
Morgan Stanley retained $310 million of pretax income from
the joint venture formed with Citigroup's (C.N) Smith Barney in
a June 2009 transaction.
Total client assets fell by 2 percent to $1.56 billion from
the year-ago period, even as stocks plunged. Offsetting market
weakness, customers added a record $15.5 billion of net new
assets, more than the previous two quarters combined.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney managed to improve results in
the worst markets since the crash of 2008, a period marked by
extreme volatility, a sovereign debt crisis in Europe and a
downgrade of the United States' credit rating.
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman in a statement
said the brokerage sold more equity derivatives and interest
rate products to clients, and made progress integrating its
brokerage operations with Smith Barney, "demonstrating
resilience" in a tough quarter.
WORK TO DO
There is still much work to do creating a business that
will, as Gorman expects, bolster Morgan Stanley and help it
outperform other investment banks. The division's pretax
margin, a measure of profitability, inched up to 11 percent
from 9 percent in the second quarter but well short of Gorman's
20 percent target.
The largest U.S. brokerage also continues to shrink in
terms of headcount: Morgan Stanley's ranks fell by 5 percent to
17,291 from the year before through a combination of culling
under-performers and departures to rivals. Morgan Stanley
originally had projected a range of 17,500 to 18,500 advisers.
Gorman, formerly head of Merrill Lynch's brokerage, also
continues to play catch up with his former employer.
Annualized average revenue rose 9 percent to $747,000 per
Morgan Stanley adviser, a 9 percent improvement from last year
but still lagging the $854,000 averaged by Merrill's brokers.
