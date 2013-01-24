版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 06:26 BJT

Xx CORRECTED-Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman made $6 million for 2012 -source

(Corrects total from 2011 to include long-term incentive pay)

Jan 24 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman made $6 million in total compensation for 2012, including $800,000 in salary, $2.6 million in deferred cash and $2.6 million in stock options, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Gorman made $8.56 million for 2011, counting salary, deferred cash and restricted stock grants.

Morgan Stanley's board also plans to award Gorman an undetermined amount of long-term incentive pay for 2012, the source said. But he will still make less than the $10.5 million total he made in 2011, when counting $1.9 million in long-term incentive pay, the source said.

The bank on Thursday disclosed stock option awards for top executives in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The rest of the executives' pay will be disclosed later in the company's annual proxy filing. (Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐