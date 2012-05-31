Morgan Stanley moves to lift stake in brokerage

BRIEF-Canfor receives regulatory approval to renew normal course issuer bid
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013
May 31 Morgan Stanley said on Thursday that it will move ahead with a bid to buy another 14 percent of the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokerage joint-venture from Citigroup Inc.
The company said it has formally given Citigroup notice that it intends to exercise an option for the stake, which will set off negotiations of up to 90 days with Citigroup over the price.
Morgan Stanley currently owns 51 percent of the business and Citigroup has said it ultimately intends to dispose of its share.
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013
* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.