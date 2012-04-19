Morgan Stanley commods risk up 11 pct in Q1 2012 vs Q4 2011

UPDATE 6-Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
NEW YORK, April 19 Morgan Stanley's risk in commodities trading for the first quarter of 2012 was up 11 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011, results from the Wall Street bank showed on Thursday.
Value-at-Risk in commodities averaged $31 million per day, up from $28 million in the fourth quarter but lower compared to the $33 million in the first quarter of 2011.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Swiss insurance group Baloise Holding has joined forces with digital financial services venture capital and advisory firm Anthemis Group to invest in insurance and risk management technology startups, the latest sign of large, traditional insurers seeking to become more tech-savvy.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 Starbucks Corp is making a big bet on Italy, the home of espresso, with plans to debut in Milan late next year with a sprawling, super-premium Reserve Roastery in a turn-of-the-century post office building on Piazza Cordusio.