版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 19日 星期四 19:37 BJT

Morgan Stanley commods risk up 11 pct in Q1 2012 vs Q4 2011

NEW YORK, April 19 Morgan Stanley's risk in commodities trading for the first quarter of 2012 was up 11 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011, results from the Wall Street bank showed on Thursday.

Value-at-Risk in commodities averaged $31 million per day, up from $28 million in the fourth quarter but lower compared to the $33 million in the first quarter of 2011.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐