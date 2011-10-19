UPDATE 2-M.Stanley outshines rivals with higher commods risk

* "Strong results" from commodities despite Q3 volatility
* Bank's Q3 commodities risk up 10 pct from Q2
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 19 Morgan Stanley (MS.N)
generated higher revenue from commodities in the third quarter
as it piled on more trading risks than rival Wall Street banks
as oil, metals and grains prices swung wildly.
Morgan Stanley's Value at Risk (VaR) for commodities
averaged $32 million per day in the third quarter versus $29
million in the second quarter and $30 million in the third
quarter of 2010, the investment bank's quarterly results showed
on Wednesday.
In comparison, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) saw a 36
percent tumble in its commodities VaR from the second quarter,
while JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) reported a 6 percent drop.
Actual earnings from commodities are one of Wall Street's
closest-guarded secrets. VaR is a measure of the maximum amount
of money a bank is willing to lose in day on a market. It is
one of the few guides to determining how aggressive a bank has
been in a quarter for trading a particular asset class, in this
case commodities.
Aside from equities, commodities were the only segment of
trading where Morgan Stanley took higher risks in the third
quarter, the bank's results showed.
Morgan Stanley said combined revenue from fixed income,
currencies and commodities (FICC) -- another oft-used measure
by U.S. investment banks -- rose to $3.9 billion in the third
quarter, from $2.1 billion in the second quarter and $847
million a year ago.
It said "strong results from interest rate products and
commodities" contributed to the higher FICC, helping it to post
an overall profit in the third quarter.
"I would say commodities (were) strong in particular as we
went through the balance of September and up nicely," Chief
Financial Officer Ruth Porat added in comments to analysts
during a conference call on the results.
Commodities suffered some of their biggest losses in years
during the third quarter as worries about the European debt
crisis escalated, causing the dollar to surge against the euro.
Signs that China may no longer be counted on to bump up demand
for raw materials as Western economies teetered also sent many
investors in the asset class scrambling for the exits.
The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global benchmark
for commodities, ended the quarter down 12 percent for its
sharpest quarterly loss since the 2008 financial crisis.
Goldman, which posted a third-quarter loss, said its
commodities business actually generated more revenue than in
the second quarter although treacherous markets forced it to
slash risks. [ID:nN1E79H0NB]
Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), another major player
on Wall Street, also posted a third quarter profit but said its
FICC business suffered from weaker client activity and adverse
market conditions. [ID:nN1E79G1K9]
JPMorgan said its third-quarter profit fell, blaming FICC
declines. [ID:nN1E79C06R]
