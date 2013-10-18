BRIEF-Morgan Stanley still searching for ways to cut costs-CEO

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
* Morgan Stanley is investing in people and technology in fixed-income trading-CEO James Gorman
* Morgan Stanley on track to meet or beat expense-savings targets excluding litigation-CEO
* Morgan Stanley "stayed very close to home in regards to risk" in trading during third quarter-CEO
* Morgan Stanley fixed-income trading revenue hurt by macro products, cva charges-CFO
* Morgan Stanley revenue from trading credit products rose despite challenges-CFO Ruth Porat
* Morgan Stanley CFO says rates trading was "challenging" with risk-taking at "historically low levels"
* Morgan Stanley CFO: trading in currencies, mortgages slower than previous quarter
* Morgan Stanley fixed-income trading can reach return target without hitting $6 billion annual revenue target-CFO
* Morgan Stanley CFO: strong performance in equities trading not helped by one-time gains
* Morgan Stanley's plans for repurchases ultimately depends on fed approval with stress tests-CFO
* Morgan Stanley has 40 or 50 executives assigned to ongoing expense management plan globally-CEO
* Morgan Stanley achieved expense savings target, excluding litigation, but still looks for ways to cut costs-CFO
* Morgan Stanley Investment Management has highest pretax profit since 2010 on real estate, merchant banking gains-CEO
* Deal activity will not pick up meaningfully until there is a long-term solution for U.S. budget-CFO
* Morgan Stanley supplemental leverage ratio estimated at 4.2 percent as of Sept. 30-CFO
* Morgan Stanley leverage ratio now excludes benefit of clearing and has drag of higher deposits-CFO
* Morgan Stanley fixed-income trading helped by investment grade, distressed, high-yield debt-CFO
* Morgan Stanley litigation expenses running $200 million to $300 million higher than usual-CFO
* Morgan Stanley asset management increasingly reliant on fee income with less capital at risk-CEO
* Morgan Stanley executives "certainly have the capacity" for "much higher share repurchases"-CFO
* Morgan Stanley has "culture of expense management across the firm that we haven't seen for a long time"-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.