California court overturns $5 mln ruling against Morgan Stanley

Sept 18 A California court overturned a nearly
$5 million securities arbitration ruling against Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney in a case filed by two brokers who said the
company broke promises it made when recruiting them.
Judge Lisa Schall of the Superior Court of California in San
Diego agreed with Morgan Stanley's arguments that one of three
securities arbitrators who heard the case did not disclose his
daughter's ties to the securities industry - an omission that
could give the impression of bias.
The arbitrator's daughter worked in the brokerage industry
and had an account at Morgan Stanley, according to four-page
decision on Monday.
The case is a rare instance of a court's decision to
overturn, or vacate, an arbitration ruling. Decisions by
arbitrators are typically binding, but parties can file a court
case to request overturning the award. While courts are often
hesitant to grant those requests, they may do so in limited
circumstances such as when an arbitrator is biased.
A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel,
in June, ruled that Morgan Stanley must pay $5 million to
brokers John Paladino and Todd Vitale, who are still with the
firm, for making false promises when recruiting them from rival
brokerage UBS.
"We are extremely pleased with the court ruling that
validates the facts in this matter," said a Morgan Stanley
spokeswoman.
A lawyer for Paladino and Vitale could not be immediately
reached for comment.