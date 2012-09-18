UPDATE 1-Court overturns $5 mln ruling against Morgan Stanley

* Arbitrator did not disclose key facts about his family
* Worked with relative who left to join Morgan Stanley
* Son-in-law recruited by same management team involved in
case
By Suzanne Barlyn
Sept 18 A California court overturned a nearly
$5 million securities arbitration ruling against Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney in a case filed by two brokers who said the company
broke promises it made when recruiting them.
Judge Lisa Schall of the Superior Court of California in San
Diego agreed with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's arguments that
one of three securities arbitrators who heard the case did not
disclose ties between some of his family members and the
securities industry. Securities industry arbitration rules
required the arbitrator to disclose those details, Schall ruled.
Among the details that were omitted: The arbitrator's
daughter had previously worked in the brokerage industry and
also has an account at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, according to
the four-page decision on Monday.
Lawyers for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney also argued that the
arbitrator's son-in-law was previously his partner at another
brokerage firm and was "recruited away" to Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney by the same managers involved in the dispute, according
to court papers.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, a unit of Morgan Stanley
, was formed after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth
unit and Citigroup Inc's Smith Barney.
The case is a rare instance of a court overturning, or
vacating, an arbitration ruling, according to Jonathan Uretsky,
a New York-based securities arbitration lawyer. Decisions by
arbitrators are typically binding, but parties can file a court
case to request overturning the award. But that rarely happens,
"except in the most egregious of circumstances," Uretsky said.
BACKGROUND CHECKS
A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
arbitration panel ruled in June that Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
must pay $5 million to brokers John Paladino and Todd Vitale,
who are still with the firm, for making false promises when
recruiting them from rival brokerage UBS .
"We are extremely pleased with the court ruling that
validates the facts in this matter," said a Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney spokeswoman.
Lawyers for Paladino and Vitale could not be reached for
comment.
Disclosure rules for arbitrators help to ensure a fair and
impartial hearing for parties. Lawyers for each party typically
use the information to help research the backgrounds of
arbitrators and decide whether to object to their participation
in the case, say lawyers.
FAMILY TIES
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney filed its court case against
Vitale and Paladino shortly after the FINRA arbitration ruling
in June, alleging that Barry Kersh, one of three arbitrators on
the panel, did not disclose key details about the links between
some of his family members and the brokerage industry, according
to court documents the brokerage filed in the case.
Those details included that Kersh, who is also a broker for
Southwest Securities Inc in San Diego, is the father-in-law of
Matthew Childs, a financial adviser for Morgan Stanley in the
San Diego area. Kersh and Childs previously worked together at
Southwest. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney recruited Childs from
Southwest and also tried unsuccessfully to recruit another
relative who worked with Kersh, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney said
in court documents.
People on the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney management team
involved in those recruitment efforts were also involved in the
case filed by Paladino and Vitale, according to the brokerage.
While Judge Schall in California did not address those
specific accusations, she rejected arguments made by Vitale's
lawyers that Kersh was not required to disclose certain details
and that Morgan Stanley Smith Barney knew other details about
his family, according to the court decision.
Efforts to "impute knowledge" of Kersh's relationships to
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney were "unpersuasive and speculative,"
the judge wrote.
Kersh and Childs did not return calls requesting comment. A
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney spokeswoman declined comment on
Childs' behalf.