UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley accused of misleading on mortgage debt

Nov 7 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said a group of
investors had accused it of selling defective mortgage bonds
contained in more than $6 billion of trusts, signaling that it
may face litigation over its involvement.
Gibbs & Bruns, a law firm representing the investors,
alleged in a letter received on Oct. 18 that a large number of
residential mortgage-backed securities issued by trusts that
the bank sponsored or underwrote was based on false or
fraudulent information, the bank said in its quarterly report.
The law firm also accused Morgan Stanley of failing to
prudently service mortgage loans in the trusts, the filing
said.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman declined to comment. A Gibbs &
Bruns lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.
Morgan Stanley revealed the letter's contents in a discussion
of legal proceedings that could prove material.
Gibbs & Bruns is the same law firm that spearheaded a
proposed $8.5 billion nationwide investor settlement with Bank
of America Corp (BAC.N) over losses tied to mortgages by the
former Countrywide Financial Corp.
That accord requires court approval, and is being handled
by a Manhattan federal judge after many investors not involved
in the negotiations questioned its fairness.
The letter represents just the latest legal headache for
Morgan Stanley in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
In its quarterly report, Morgan Stanley also outlined six
class-action lawsuits and a dozen other legal matters.
Lawsuits are piling up for large banks before statutes of
limitation for potential civil claims on subprime mortgage
products expire.
Morgan Stanley said it has entered tolling agreements with
potential litigants to forgo statutes of limitation "on a
case-by-case basis." Companies can enter such agreements in an
attempt to settle, rather than be forced to rush to court.
Investors represented by Gibbs & Bruns collectively hold at
least 25 percent of the voting rights in the 17 mortgage trusts
discussed in the Oct. 18 letter, Monday's filing said. That is
the required benchmark for taking significant legal action for
breach-of-contract lawsuits.
The Bank of America settlement, by comparison, covered 530
trusts.
