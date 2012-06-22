Morgan Stanley shifted derivatives in 1st quarter

| NEW YORK, June 22
NEW YORK, June 22 Morgan Stanley shifted
more of its derivatives positions to its U.S. bank unit in the
first quarter, as credit rating downgrades from Moody's
Investors Service weighed on its business, data from the Office
of the Comptroller of the Currency showed on Friday.
Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's largest banks on
Thursday and cut Morgan Stanley's unsecured debt rating two
notches to Baa1, the third lowest investment grade.
Ratings in the Baa tier can be detrimental for banks with
large capital markets operations because they can reduce the
number of counterparties willing to trade with the firm and
also increase the amount of collateral banks need to back
trades.
Morgan Stanley has been slowly moving derivatives into its
higher-rated bank unit to reduce the impact of ratings
downgrades, chief financial officer Ruth Porat said on an
analyst call in April.
The bank increased its notional derivatives positions at its
bank unit to $2.57 trillion at the end of March from $1.72
trillion at the end of December, OCC data show. The portfolio
has increased from $1.21 trillion at the end of March 2011.
Moody's cut its long-term deposit rating on Morgan Stanley's
bank unit by two notches on Thursday to A3, one level above the
holding company. The rating agency announced the review on Feb.
15.
Morgan Stanley is the only one of the largest five U.S.
banks to hold most of its derivatives portfolio at the holding
company level.
The bank's total derivatives notional volumes declined in
the first quarter to $50.34 trillion from $52.16 trillion at the
end of 2011, the OCC data show.
Morgan Stanley has the fourth largest overall derivatives
exposures of the largest five U.S. banks, behind JPMorgan Chase
& Co, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc
and before Goldman Sachs Group Inc, according to
the OCC data.