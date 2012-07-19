Morgan Stanley posts $800 mln collateral in July after downgrade

July 19 Morgan Stanley posted an
additional $800 million in collateral and other payments to
counterparties in July due to Moody's downgrade of the
investment bank's credit ratings, though the pace of such calls
has slowed, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in an
interview.
Morgan Stanley said in its earnings report on Thursday that
it posted $2.9 billion in collateral and other payments during
the second quarter out of a possible $6.3 billion.
Moody's downgraded 15 banks on June 22. It cut Morgan
Stanley's rating by two notches, less than a potential
three-notch downgrade it had warned about earlier in the year.