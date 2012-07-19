UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley posts $3.7 bln collateral since downgrade

By Lauren Tara LaCapra
July 19 Morgan Stanley has posted $3.7
billion in collateral and other payments since Moody's
downgraded the investment bank's credit ratings, though the pace
of collateral calls has slowed, Chief Financial Officer Ruth
Porat said in an interview.
Morgan Stanley said in its earnings report on Thursday that
it posted $2.9 billion in collateral and other payments during
the second quarter, out of a possible $6.3 billion.
The bank posted an additional $800 million in collateral and
other payments to counterparties in July, bringing the total to
$3.7 billion.
Moody's downgraded 15 banks on June 22. It cut Morgan
Stanley's rating by two notches, less than a potential
three-notch downgrade it had warned about earlier in the year.
Porat said that prior to the ratings cut, clients,
particularly in the fixed-income trading business, held back on
doing business with Morgan Stanley as they waited to see what
would happen. Since the downgrade, conditions have improved and
the pace of collateral calls and termination payments has
slowed, she said.
"As this process wore on, we could really see - in
particular through June - clients were really taking a wait and
see (approach) because it wasn't really clear where Moody's
might come out," Porat said. "Having that cloud lifted has
really been a good thing."
Morgan Stanley shares were down 5.1 percent at $13.27 in
premarket trading after its earnings report.