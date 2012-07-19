CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Morgan Stanley plans further staff cuts on weak outlook

(Corrects first paragraph and headline to reflect that 7 pct
target benchmarked from end of 2011)
* Moody's downgrade weighs on Q2 earnings
* Q2 core bond trading revenue down 60 pct
* Q2 EPS 29 cents vs year-ago loss 38 cents
* Bank posts $3.7 bln collateral since downgrade - CFO
* Pace of collateral calls has slowed - CFO
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
July 19 Morgan Stanley expects to reduce
payroll by just over 1,000 employees by the end of this year,
part of a plan to cut headcount by 7 percent as measured from
the end of 2011, as it prepares for weak economic growth
globally and low trading volume, the investment bank said on
Thursday.
Morgan Stanley, reporting a 24 percent decline in
second-quarter revenue, is the latest bank to sound gloomy notes
about the economy. Banks have had to cope with companies'
reluctance to issue debt and equity, the European debt crisis,
and slow stock and bond trading.
But Morgan Stanley also had its own difficulties, including
the threat of a debt rating downgrade, which clobbered its
bond-trading business during the second quarter. The bank also
faced broad criticism for its handling of the Facebook
initial public offering: The shares sank 27 percent on their
first day of trading.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded the bank less than many
investors had feared, and Morgan Stanley's bond trading business
has picked up in the third quarter, but economic headwinds still
make the financial services sector difficult, Chief Financial
Officer Ruth Porat said in an interview.
Revenue in all three of Morgan Stanley's main businesses --
investment banking, wealth management and asset management --
dropped in the second quarter.
The bank's bond trading business, which typically
contributes about a fifth of Morgan Stanley's revenue, saw a 60
percent decline, excluding accounting adjustments, posting
revenue of $770 million.
Morgan Stanley reported second-quarter earnings that
generally beat what many analysts had expected, but the bank's
gloomy outlook weighed on its stock. The shares were down 4.4
percent to $13.37 in late-morning trading.
The bank posted a profit of $564 million, or 29 cents per
share, compared with a loss of $558 million, or 38 cents per
share, a year earlier. Morgan Stanley also lost money in the
first quarter.
For much of the second quarter, investors fretted about
whether Moody's would downgrade Morgan Stanley by three notches,
which would leave the bank's rating just two steps above "junk"
status. In the bond trading business, clients are often
reluctant to work with counterparties that seem less than
rock-solid.
The downgrade came in late June and was not as bad as many
investors had feared - the bank's main rating was cut to "Baa1,"
three steps above junk.
But for the second quarter the damage was done. Bond trading
is a particularly important area for Morgan Stanley, and the
business has lagged rivals for years. The threat of a downgrade
in the second quarter did not help the bank's efforts to rebuild
the group, Porat told Reuters.
"We spent a lot of time with clients and counterparties
addressing questions they might have - and that's time that
otherwise would have been spent focusing on getting new
business," she said.
"As the quarter wore on, in particular as Moody's extended
the timeline for making its decision, it really just put more
weight on the whole situation. Clients seemed to take this
wait-and-see approach."
The bank has had to post $3.7 billion of collateral since
the downgrade, but business has improved and the pace of
collateral calls has slowed since late June, Porat said in an
interview. In July, the bank has had to post just $800 million
more collateral.
"We're certainly seeing that the weight of that Moody's
decision has lifted," she said.
Overall second-quarter revenue fell 24 percent to $6.95
billion. The total included a $350 million gain from changes in
the value of Morgan Stanley's debt relative to Treasuries, known
as a debt valuation adjustment, or DVA.
Revenue from other businesses also fell amid weak trading
and dealmaking, but not as sharply as fixed-income trading.
Merger advisory revenue was down 51 percent to $263 million, and
equity and debt underwriting revenue dropped 34 percent to $621
million. Equity trading excluding DVA fell 36 percent, to $1.1
billion.
The 2011 second-quarter results included a charge linked to
the bank's conversion of preferred stock owned by Japan's
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group into common stock.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by John Wallace)