UPDATE 4-Morgan Stanley plans further staff cuts on weak outlook

* Bank to cut staff amid weak economic growth, trading
volume
* MS is latest in group of banks planning further cuts
* Moody's downgrade weighs on Q2 earnings
* Bank posts $3.7 bln collateral since downgrade
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
July 19 Morgan Stanley became the latest
bank to announce more layoffs to shrink expenses as Wall Street
prepares for an extended period of weak global economic growth
and low trading and dealmaking volumes.
The investment bank, which posted a sharp drop in
second-quarter revenue, expects its payroll to decline by about
another 1,000 workers this year to meet a broader target of
reducing staff levels by 7 percent from December 2011 levels,
Chief Executive James Gorman said on Thursday.
Morgan Stanley is one of several big banks to outline
further belt-tightening measures this week when reporting
quarterly results. The industry is facing increasing pressure
from shareholders to boost profitability as the European debt
crisis, companies' reluctance to issue debt and equity, and slow
stock and bond trading weigh on revenue.
Rivals including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of
America Corp, and Deutsche Bank AG are also
embarking on fresh rounds of staff cuts in their trading and
underwriting businesses. Goldman expanded its cost-saving target
by $500 million as the outlook has dimmed for near-term revenue
growth.
"People have gotten more aggressive on containing costs than
they had been a month or two ago," said Alan Johnson, a Wall
Street compensation consultant. "You look out into the future
and it just doesn't look like it's going to get better any time
soon."
So far this year, U.S. banks have outlined plans to cut
another 17,323 employees, in addition to the 63,624 job cuts
detailed last year, according to outsourcing firm Challenger,
Gray & Christmas.
Morgan Stanley is targeting a workforce reduction of 7
percent from the 61,899 employees it had at the end of 2011,
Gorman said on a conference call with analysts. At June 30,
Morgan Stanley had 58,627 workers, leaving it with around
another 1,000 left to go.
The bank will achieve its goal through staff cuts and
"applying a very high bar" for replacing workers who leave,
Gorman said.
Times are tough enough that the bank is shrinking its
balance sheet, too. Morgan Stanley hopes to cut its risk
weighted assets by an eye-popping 30 percent by December 2014
from their Sept. 30, 2011 levels of $346.79 billion.
With $317.19 billion worth of risk-weighted assets remaining
at June 30, the bank has another $74.44 billion reduction to go.
Over the past year, banks have begun taking dramatic steps
to reduce expenses, examining everything from bonus pools to
mobile phone bills and office supplies.
Last year was the first in which banks delivered zero
bonuses to some employees in an effort to contain costs, said
Johnson, who has tracked industry pay for decades. Boards and
shareholders are demanding better results and expect banks to
fully downsize by the end of this year, he said.
"The collective view is that this is going to be a struggle
and whatever size you should be, you should get there by Jan. 1,
2013," said Johnson.
A WEAK QUARTER
In addition to broader industry challenges, Morgan Stanley
had its own difficulties last quarter, which weighed on its
profits.
The threat of a severe debt rating downgrade clobbered its
bond trading business during the second quarter. The bank also
faced broad criticism for its handling of the Facebook
initial public offering: The shares sank 27 percent on their
first day of trading.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded the bank less than many
investors had feared, and Morgan Stanley's bond-trading business
has picked up in the third quarter, but economic headwinds still
make the environment difficult, Chief Financial Officer Ruth
Porat said in an interview.
The results initially appeared better than analysts
expected, but as analysts' reactions to the report trickled in,
it became clear that the results were a disappointment.
Morgan Stanley's earnings of $564 million, or 29 cents per
share, compared with an average estimate of 43 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue in all three of Morgan Stanley's main businesses --
investment banking, wealth management and asset management --
dropped in the second quarter.
Overall revenue fell 24 percent to $6.95 billion. Those
figures include a $350 million gain from changes in the value of
Morgan Stanley's debt relative to Treasuries, known as a debt
valuation adjustment, or DVA.
The earnings compare with a loss of $558 million, or 38
cents per share, a year earlier, when the bank took a charge
linked to converting preferred stock owned by Japan's Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group into common stock.
The bank's bond trading business was the worst performer.
When excluding DVA adjustments, the business posted a 60 percent
revenue decline, to $770 million, a much bigger drop than Wall
Street rivals, mainly because of fears about its impending
downgrade.
Analysts said the results were a continuation of Morgan
Stanley's shaky performance in recent years, particularly in
fixed-income trading. After losing billions on investments
linked to subprime mortgages in 2007 and 2008, the bank pulled
back on bond trading, missing an opportunity to mint money in
2009 when bond markets became active again.
Since then, Morgan Stanley has been hesitant to make
significant staff cuts as it aims to boost market share in key
trading areas, but it has had uneven success.
"These results reflect somewhat of a familiar pattern at
Morgan Stanley, with quarters of outperformance often followed
by underperformance," said Roger Freeman, a bank analyst at
Barclays.
Morgan Stanley will have to deliver several consecutive
quarters of outperformance and establish a clear market-share
trend to assure investors enough to close the valuation gap
between itself and its main rival, Goldman Sachs, Freeman said.
As of Wednesday's close, Morgan Stanley was trading at 51
percent of its stated tangible book value as of June 30. Goldman
closed at 77 percent of its June 30 stated tangible book value.
Morgan Stanley's gloomy results weighed on its shares
Thursday. The stock closed down 5.3 percent at $13.25.
MOODY'S IMPACT
For much of the second quarter, investors fretted about
whether Moody's would downgrade Morgan Stanley by three notches,
which would leave the bank's rating just two steps above "junk"
status. In the bond-trading business, clients are often
reluctant to work with counterparties that seem less than
rock-solid.
The downgrade came in late June and was not as bad as many
investors had feared - the bank's main rating was cut two
notches to "Baa1," three steps above junk.
But for the second quarter the damage was done. The threat
of a downgrade stung, Porat told Reuters.
"We spent a lot of time with clients and counterparties
addressing questions they might have - and that's time that
otherwise would have been spent focusing on getting new
business," she said.
"As the quarter wore on, in particular as Moody's extended
the timeline for making its decision, it really just put more
weight on the whole situation. Clients seemed to take this
wait-and-see approach."
The bank has had to post $3.7 billion of collateral since
the downgrade, but business has improved and the pace of
collateral calls has slowed since late June, Porat said. So far
in July, the bank had to post just $800 million more collateral.
"We're certainly seeing that the weight of that Moody's
decision has lifted," she said.
Morgan Stanley has been focused on increasing its trading
exposure to "flow products" that have high volumes and less
risk, while reducing exposure to more complex securities that
are treated unfavorably under new capital rules.
Shannon Stemm, a financial services analyst with Edward
Jones, called the bank's asset reduction targets "aggressive"
and said it will be difficult to increase trading profits while
also reducing risk.
Stemm voiced concern about client business moving away from
Morgan Stanley to competitors during the quarter, and how long
it might take for that business to return.
Morgan Stanley's 60 percent decline in bond-trading revenue
compared with a 17 percent drop at JPMorgan, a 4 percent drop at
Citi and a 37 percent increase at Goldman Sachs.
"All of these companies are at the mercy of the macro
environment, but within that some are winning and some are
losing," said Stemm. "It was very clear this quarter that Morgan
Stanley was on the losing end."