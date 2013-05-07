Morgan Stanley legal costs knock penny per share off profits

NEW YORK May 7 Morgan Stanley investors
received a penny less in profit per share last quarter due to
legal expenses that were booked between the company's earnings
press release on April 18 and the time it made its quarterly
regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The bank originally reported earnings attributable to common
shareholders of $958 million, or 49 cents per share, but revised
that to $936 million, or 48 cents per share, according to Morgan
Stanley's 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Since its earnings day, Morgan Stanley has settled
litigation with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and King County,
Washington, over structured investment vehicles issued during
the financial crisis.