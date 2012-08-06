Morgan Stanley ups exposure to Euro peripherals, shorts France

* Morgan Stanley ups exposure to troubled euro zone
countries
* Bank has $1.96 bln short position against French sovereign
debt
* Lost money more frequently in trading during 2nd quarter
Aug 6 Morgan Stanley's net exposure to
five troubled euro zone nations spiked 73 percent in the second
quarter, according to the investment bank's quarterly regulatory
filing.
Morgan Stanley increased its holdings of stocks, bonds and
derivatives backed by banks, governments and other
counterparties in Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain,
while also reducing hedges against the risk that those exposures
might turn into losses.
At June 30, the bank had $5.41 billion worth of assets
related to those five countries, a 35 percent increase from
three months earlier, according to a 10-Q filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. After factoring in reduced
hedges, the bank had $4.18 billion in net exposure to those
nations, up 73 percent from its $2.41 billion in exposure at
March 31.
Morgan Stanley also significantly reduced its exposure to
France, flipping to a net short position against the country's
sovereign bonds.
The bank held $2.74 billion in exposure to French stocks,
bonds and derivative counterparties as of June 30, less than
half of what it had at March 31. After credit default swap
hedging, Morgan Stanley had $1.35 billion in exposure to France,
down 67 percent from three months ago.
The driver of that change was a $1.95 billion net short
position against French sovereign bonds Morgan Stanley held at
June 30, compared with a $542 million long exposure on March 31.
The bank also said it lost money more frequently in trading
during the second quarter than it did in the previous or
year-ago periods.
Morgan Stanley lost money in 15 of the 64 trading days for
the quarter ended June 30, or 23 percent of the time. That
compares with four days of losses, or 6 percent of the trading
days, in the March 31 quarter, and eight days of losses, or 13
percent of the trading days for the year-ago period.
The bank's sales and trading net revenue fell 35 percent to
$2.25 billion in the second quarter from $3.44 billion in the
year-ago period.