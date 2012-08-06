UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley trading-loss frequency rose in 2nd qtr

* Bank ups exposure to troubled euro zone countries
* Has $1.96 bln short position against French sovereign debt
* Days in second quarter with trading loses nearly doubled
yr/yr
Aug 6 Morgan Stanley lost money more
frequently in trading during the second quarter than it did in
the previous or year-ago periods.
The investment bank lost money in 15 of the 64 trading days
for the quarter ended June 30, or 23 percent of the time,
according to a 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
That compares with four days of losses, or 6 percent of the
trading days, in the March 31 quarter, and eight days of losses,
or 13 percent of the trading days for the year-ago period.
The bank's sales and trading net revenue fell 35 percent to
$2.25 billion in the second quarter from $3.44 billion in the
year-ago period.
Morgan Stanley also said its net exposure to five troubled
euro zone nations spiked 73 percent in the second quarter,
reiterating an earlier disclosure on July 19.
Morgan Stanley increased its holdings of stocks, bonds and
derivatives backed by banks, governments and other
counterparties in Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain,
while also reducing hedges against the risk that those exposures
might turn into losses.
Meanwhile, the investment bank significantly reduced its
exposure to France by building up a large short position against
the country's sovereign debt.
Morgan Stanley's shift in exposures is notable because the
bank's stock and bond prices came under pressure last fall over
concerns about its exposure to Europe, particularly
France.
The bank began disclosing its exposure to euro zone
countries in October in response to the market reaction, and its
ongoing disclosure of French exposure is unusual: Even Jefferies
Group Inc, which cut its European assets by 75 percent
in a matter of days last fall in response to market pressures,
did not feel compelled to include France among the countries
whose stocks and bond exposures it detailed.
At June 30, the bank had $5.41 billion worth of assets
related to those five countries, a 35 percent increase from
three months earlier. After factoring in reduced hedges, the
bank had $4.18 billion in net exposure to those nations, up 73
percent from its $2.41 billion in exposure at March 31.
Morgan Stanley's euro assets represent 0.7 percent of its
$748.52 billion in total assets at June 30, and 7.5 percent of
its $71.64 billion in total equity.
Morgan Stanley also significantly reduced its exposure to
France, flipping to a net short position against the country's
sovereign bonds.
The bank held $2.74 billion in exposure to French stocks,
bonds and derivative counterparties as of June 30, less than
half of what it had at March 31. After credit default swap
hedging, Morgan Stanley had $1.35 billion in exposure to France,
down 67 percent from three months ago.
The driver of that change was a $1.95 billion net short
position against French sovereign bonds Morgan Stanley held at
June 30, compared with a $542 million long exposure on March 31.
Morgan Stanley shares closed at $14.14 on Monday, up 3
percent for the day and down 7 percent the year to date.