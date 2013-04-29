Morgan Stanley hires Washington veteran for corporate affairs

NEW YORK, April 29 Morgan Stanley has
hired Michele Davis, a public relations official and policy
director who helped shape the Treasury Department's strategy
during the financial crisis, to become global head of corporate
affairs, according to a bank memo sent on Monday.
Michele Davis will report to Vice Chairman Tom Nides,
according to the memo from Nides and CEO James Gorman. She has
worked "at the nexus of political and financial media throughout
her career," said the memo, which was sent to employees and
obtained by Reuters.
Davis is taking a position that was held by Jeanmarie
McFadden who retired in February.
Davis worked under former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson
during the financial crisis in 2008. She had previously held
posts at Fannie Mae and at the White House, where she was a
deputy assistant to the president and deputy national security
advisor for communications.
Most recently Davis was a partner based in Washington at the
Brunswick Group, a corporate communications advisory firm,
according to the memo.