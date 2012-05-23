REFILE-Morgan Stanley to adjust prices on Facebook trades

By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK May 23 Morgan Stanley told
brokers on Wednesday it is reviewing every Facebook Inc
trade and will make price adjustments for retail customers who
paid too much during the social network company's debut last
week, according to an internal memo.
Morgan Stanley, the lead underwriter of Facebook's initial
public offering on Friday, in the memo also said "many" of the
first-day trades have now been processed and are appearing in
client accounts. The company did not specify how much it
expected to pay in total price adjustments.
"All orders are currently being reviewed for best execution
pricing," the memo, which was obtained by Reuters, said. "We
expect there will be a number of price adjustments. The largest
adjustments will be processed first over the next several days
and the remaining adjustments will be completed as quickly and
as thoroughly as possible."
A "very limited number of orders" are still pending, but
Morgan Stanley told its more than 17,000 brokers that it expects
to have remaining orders resolved and booked Wednesday.
Morgan Stanley confirmed the contents of the memo but
declined to elaborate.
Facebook's highly anticipated market debut Friday was beset
by trading glitches on the Nasdaq s tock market. T he opening of
trading in the social networking company's new shares was
delayed by about 30 minutes. Shares priced by underwriters at
$38 briefly rose to $45 in early trading but then fell and ended
on Friday little changed.
A significant number of investors at Morgan Stanley and
other brokerages were left in limbo - some as late as Tuesday -
with trade orders that were not processed.