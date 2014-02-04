Morgan Stanley to pay $1.25 bln to resolve mortgage lawsuit

BRIEF-Laureate Education Inc board size increases from 11 to 13 members
* Laureate Education Inc - on April 28, 2017, board of co increased size of board from 11 members to 13 members ]
Feb 4 Morgan Stanley said it would pay $1.25 billion to the U.S. regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to settle a lawsuit over mortgage-backed securities.
The Wall Street bank will add $150 million to its legal reserves as a result of the settlement with the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Morgan Stanley disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. ()
The addition to reserves will reduce Morgan Stanley's earnings from continuing operations by 5 cents for the fourth quarter.
Morgan Stanley reported stronger-than-expected fourth quarter results on Jan. 17.
* Centerstate Banks Inc - Gateway Financial Holdings Of Florida merged with and into company Source text:(http://bit.ly/2ql4VAK) Further company coverage:
* Calibre Mining initiates maiden drilling at 100pct owned Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project on Borosi concessions, Nicaragua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: