Morgan Stanley fined $5 mln over sales of 83 IPOs

BRIEF-Preferred Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 6 A U.S. regulator fined a Morgan Stanley wealth management unit $5 million on Tuesday for supervisory failures related to the sale of shares in 83 initial public offerings, including Facebook Inc and Yelp Inc , to retail customers.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC lacked adequate procedures and training from Feb. 16, 2012 to May 1, 2013 to ensure that sales staff distinguished between "indications of interest" and "conditional offers" when soliciting potential investors.
Morgan Stanley neither admitted nor denied the charges. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acorn International sues former directors, Andrew Y. Yan, Gordon Xiaogang Wang and Jing Wang for misconduct and usd43m in damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: