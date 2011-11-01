Morgan Stanley India property fund head stepping down-sources

MUMBAI Nov 1 The head of Morgan Stanley's global real estate fund in India, Ramesh Naik, is stepping down to explore setting up his own fund, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Naik, a managing director at the U.S. investment bank, joined Morgan Stanley in 2008 as executive director and head of real estate in India.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media as the information was not yet public.

Both Morgan Stanley and Naik declined to comment.

Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Naik was head of asset management for Lehman Brothers in India, where he played a senior role in the firm's real estate private equity group. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Tony Munroe)